Three men arrested after nearly 7,400 cartons of cigarettes found in trucks

SINGAPORE: Three men have been arrested after nearly 7,400 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found in two trucks at an industrial building in Pioneer, said Singapore Customs in a media release on Friday (Dec 27).

Customs officers conducted an operation at an industrial building at Sunview Road on Saturday and saw what they suspected to be boxes of contraband cigarettes being transferred from a Malaysia-registered truck to a Singapore-registered truck, the release said.

Officers uncovered duty-unpaid cigarettes in two trucks found near Sunview Road. (Photo: Singapore Customs)

When they moved in to search the trucks, the officers found 7,392 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes. Three men aged between 35 and 39 - a Singaporean and two Malaysians - were arrested. The cigarettes and two trucks were seized.



The boxes were transferred from a Malaysia-registered truck to a Singapore registered truck. (Photo: Singapore Customs)

A total of 7,392 cartons of contraband cigarettes were seized. (Photo: Singapore Customs)

"Subsequently a follow-up search was conducted at an industrial unit in Gul Road, where officers uncovered 14 hollow concrete blocks," said Singapore Customs.



"Investigations revealed that the duty-unpaid cigarettes found in the two trucks were earlier retrieved from these concrete blocks."

In all, about S$631,270 in duty and S$46,540 in Goods and Services Tax (GST) were evaded.

Buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, having in possession or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are offences under the Customs Act and the GST Act.

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded and/or jailed for up to six years. Vehicles used in the commission of such offences are also liable to be forfeited.