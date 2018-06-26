Three men arrested for alleged assault and robbery in Little India

SINGAPORE: Three men have been arrested for allegedly assaulting and robbing a victim along Hastings Road in Little India, the police said in a news release on Tuesday (Jun 26).

"Preliminary investigations revealed that three men had allegedly assaulted the victim and took his gold chain and mobile phone," said the police, who received a report on the crime at about 1am on Tuesday.

They arrested the three suspects at around 5am along Ang Mo Kio Street 61.

The suspects, aged between 35 and 41, will be charged in court on Wednesday, police said.

If found guilty, they may be jailed between five and 20 years, and will also be caned.