Three men arrested for stealing casino chips from Marina Bay Sands customers

SINGAPORE: Three men have been arrested on suspicion of stealing casino chips from patrons at the Marina Bay Sands casino, the police said in a news release on Thursday (Jan 18).

The men, aged between 32 and 54, were arrested on Wednesday.

Investigations revealed that the trio had colluded to steal casino chips from unsuspecting patrons at gaming tables since Jan 13.

Cash worth more than S$23,000 and casino chips were seized from them, the police said.

The suspects will be charged in court on Friday for abetment by conspiracy to commit theft. If convicted, they may be jailed for up to three years, fined or both.