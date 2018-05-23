Three men to be charged after accidents involving e-scooters, bicycle

SINGAPORE: Three men aged between 17 and 37 years old will be charged on Thursday (May 24) for rash or negligent acts after they hit three pedestrians with either their electric scooters or bicycle in three separate incidents, said the police in a news release on Wednesday.



On Feb 17, a 78-year-old man was hit by an electric scooter operated by a 17-year-old teenager on a pavement along Yishun Ring Road. The man was later brought to the hospital for his injuries.

If found guilty, the teenager may face an imprisonment term which may extend to four years, or a fine up to S$10,000, or both.

Separately on Sep 21 last year, a 73-year-old woman was hit by a cyclist along Simei Street towards Jalan Pelatok. She was also subsequently brought to the hospital for her injuries.

If convicted, the 33-year-old cyclist may face an imprisonment term which may extend to two years, or a fine up to S$5,000, or both.

In the last case, following a dispute, a 48-year-old man was hit on Jul 24 by an electric scooter operated by a 37-year-old man on the premises of Keat Hong Community Centre.

If the e-scooter operator is found guilty, he may be liable to imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months, or a fine which may extend to S$2,500, or to both