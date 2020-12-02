Three mosques closed for cleaning after visits by COVID-19 cases: MUIS

SINGAPORE: Three mosques were temporarily closed for cleaning on Wednesday (Dec 2) after they were visited by individuals who tested positive for COVID-19, said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS).

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, MUIS said the individuals had visited Masjid Ahmad, located in the Pasir Panjang area, Masjid En-Naeem at 120 Tampines Road as well as Masjid Temenggong Daeng Ibrahim in Telok Blangah.



The three mosques were closed on Wednesday for cleaning and disinfection, said MUIS.

On Tuesday night, Masjid Ahmad said on its Facebook page that the mosque will be "closed momentarily" on Dec 2 for cleaning and disinfecting purposes.

Masjid Temenggong Daeng Ibrahim also said on its Facebook page that it will be closed on Dec 2 and will reopen on Dec 3.

Responding to queries from CNA, MUIS said: "Congregational prayers will resume after thorough cleaning and disinfection on Thursday, pending inspection and confirmation from relevant agencies."



Bookings for congregational prayer at the three mosques were also automatically voided.

MUIS added that MOH is "actively conducting" contact tracing and those who were identified as having had possible close contact with the individuals will be contacted.



"This is also a timely reminder of the importance of using TraceTogether when visiting the mosques, so that anyone who has had possible exposure to an infected person can be identified and reached quickly," said MUIS.

Mosques resumed congregational worship services from Jun 26 after a nearly two- month-long "circuit breaker" period. Online booking was required due to a limit on the number of individuals permitted per session.

Ten mosques also began to offer three prayer zones of 50 people per zone from Nov 13, before later increasing the spaces to 250 congregants.

Those attending the prayers must use the TraceTogether app or token for SafeEntry check-ins.



As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported more than 58,200 COVID-19 cases and 29 fatalities from the disease.

