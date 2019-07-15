Three new High Court judges appointed

SINGAPORE: Three Judicial Commissioners have been named judges of the High Court, with the appointments to take effect from Aug 1, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Monday (Jul 15).

Judicial Commissioners Pang Khang Chau, Audrey Lim Yoon Cheng and Ang Cheng Hock were appointed by President Halimah Yacob on the advice of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, PMO said in a press release.

Mdm Halimah has also appointed Mr Arjan Kumar Sikri as International Judge of the Singapore International Commercial Court from Aug 1 until Jan 4, 2021.



With the above appointments, the Supreme Court will have a total of 23 judges (including four Judges of Appeal and the Chief Justice), four Judicial Commissioners, four Senior Judges and 17 International Judges.