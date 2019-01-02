Three-quarter tank rule to apply to Singapore diesel-powered vehicles from April

SINGAPORE: From Apr 1 this year, all Singapore-registered diesel-powered vehicles will be required to have at least three-quarters of a tank of fuel when leaving Singapore via the land checkpoints, said Singapore Customs on Wednesday (Jan 2).



This minimum requirement, commonly referred to as the "three-quarter tank rule", currently only applies to Singapore vehicles running on petrol and compressed natural gas.

“With effect from Apr 1, 2019, the three-quarter tank rule will be expanded to cover Singapore-registered diesel-powered vehicles.

"This is in line with the introduction of a usage-based diesel duty announced in Budget 2017 to reduce diesel consumption and resultant air pollution,” the Customs press release stated.



Drivers who do not meet the rule may be fined up to S$500 or prosecuted in court. They may also be required to perform a U-turn at the land checkpoints.



Singapore Customs said it has informed logistics and transport associations of this impending change. Posters have also been placed at the various land checkpoints to remind drivers of the new rule.



