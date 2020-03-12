Three teenagers arrested in relation to shopping mall spitting video

SINGAPORE: Three teenagers were arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of public nuisance, the police said on Thursday (Mar 12).



The two males and one female, aged 17 to 19, were wanted in relation to an online video of spitting at a shopping mall after the footage "caused alarm and annoyance".



The police said they received a report on Mar 3 regarding the online video showing a male teenager spitting from a high floor of a shopping mall located in the central region of Singapore.

Preliminary investigations revealed that an 18-year-old male had spit over the railing from the fourth level of a shopping mall on Feb 28 at about 6.30pm.



The act was recorded on video and subsequently uploaded on his friends’ social media accounts.



“The videos had caused alarm and annoyance at a time when Singapore is dealing with the COVID-19 situation, as infections can spread indirectly through contaminated surfaces,” the police said.



Following investigations and with the aid of CCTV footage, officers from Central Police Division identified the trio and arrested them. Police investigations are ongoing.



If found guilty of public nuisance, they each face a fine of up to S$2,000.



If their act is deemed to be able to cause with "reasonable probability", any common injury, danger or annoyance to the public, or to the people in general who dwell or occupy property in the area, they will each face up to three months' jail and/or a fine of up to S$2,000.



The police said that they take a serious view of such “inconsiderate and irresponsible behaviour”, especially in the current COVID-19 situation.

"Everyone needs to play their part by observing good personal hygiene and being socially responsible," they added.

