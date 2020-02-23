Three teenagers being investigated over spittle on LRT station lift buttons

SINGAPORE: Three teenage boys, all 15 years old, are being investigated by police after spittle was found on the panel of a lift at Rumbia LRT station in Sengkang.

In a police news release on Saturday (Feb 22, the Singapore Police Force said they had received a report on Thursday that spittle was found on the buttons of the lift panel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Through ground enquiries and the aid of images from cameras, police said they were able to establish the identity of teenagers.

Transport operator SBS Transit said in a Facebook post on Thursday that they had made a police report over the incident.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the teenagers had spat on the lift panel at about 6.10pm on Wednesday, police said.

They are being investigated for the offence of mischief. If found guilty, they face two years’ jail, a fine, or both.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police added that they “take a serious view of such inconsiderate and irresponsible behaviour, especially in the current COVID-19 situation”.