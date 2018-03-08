Three to be charged for causing hurt in e-scooter accidents

SINGAPORE: Three men face charges for allegedly injuring members of the public while riding their e-scooters in three separate incidents, police said on Thursday (Mar 8).

The incidents happened between July and November last year.

On Jul 5, an 11-year-old boy was hit by an e-scooter that a 32-year-old man was riding at the void deck of a residential block along Clementi West Street 1.

On Oct 19, a 61-year-old woman was taken to hospital after a 26-year-old man on an e-scooter ran into her at a hawker centre at Yishun Ave 11.

In another accident along a pathway at Woodlands Avenue 4 on Nov 14, an eight-year-old boy was hit by an e-scooter operated by a 23-year-old man.

The men, aged between 23 and 32, will be charged on Friday for committing negligent acts causing hurt.



If convicted, they could each be jailed up to six months, fined up to S$2,500 or both.

