Three women arrested in anti-vice operation along Middle Road

SINGAPORE: Three women were arrested along Middle Road on Monday (May 14) for their suspected involvement in vice-related activities, said police.

The women, aged between 21 and 25, were on social visit passes, said the police in a news release on Tuesday.

Preliminary investigations show that they made use of their stay in Singapore to allegedly provide paid sexual services. The women allegedly worked out of hotels, the release said.

Investigations are ongoing against the women, who have been arrested for offences under the Women's Charter, added the police.

"Landlords and hotel owners are advised to ensure that tenants do not carry out vice activities in their premises," said police.

If found guilty, unlicensed brother operators may be fined up to S$10,000 and/or jailed up to five years.

Anyone who knowingly lives wholly or in part on the earnings of the prostitution of another person can be jailed up to five years and fined up to S$10,000 upon conviction.