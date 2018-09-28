MOF rejects Thum Ping Tjin's appeal against failed company registration on national interest grounds

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has rejected an appeal from historian Thum Ping Tjin on his failed application to register a company.

The ministry said it received Dr Thum's appeal against the Registrar of Companies on May 9. The registrar had refused to "approve an application to reserve the name 'OSEA Pte Ltd' for (the) registration of a proposed company", MOF said.



The company, which named Dr Thum as a director, was said to be "political" by the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority.

The proposed activities of OSEA included organising discussion forums, workshops, and other events in Singapore, such as “democracy classroom” sessions, ACRA had said.



ACRA had added that OSEA was to be a wholly owned subsidiary of Observatory Southeast Asia Ltd (OSEA UK), which has received funding from a Swiss foundation founded by George Soros.



Thum had called ACRA's allegations of foreign influence "unfounded".

"The minister takes the view that it was proper and correct for the registrar to refuse Dr Thum’s application, on the ground that it is contrary to the national interest for the proposed company to be registered," MOF said in its statement, referring to Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat.



Dr Thum has been informed of the decision on Friday, MOF said.

