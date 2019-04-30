More thundery showers expected in the first half of May: Met Service

SINGAPORE: More thundery showers are expected in the first half of May, said the Meteorological Service Singapore in an advisory on Tuesday (Apr 30).



It is expected to be hot as well, as May is one of the warmest months of the year.

Advertisement

"On a few days, the heat can be sweltering as the daily maximum temperature could reach around the high end of the 35 degrees Celsius range when there is little or no rainfall," the Met Service said.

The daily temperature for most days is forecast to range between 25 and 34 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Due to the strong solar heating of land areas during the day, short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected in the afternoon on four to six days. This could extend into the evening on some days.

On three or five days in the second week, Sumatra squalls could bring widespread thundery showers with gusty winds in the predawn and morning.

Overall, rainfall for the next two weeks is likely to be near-normal over most parts of Singapore, the advisory said, adding that May also has one of the highest number of lightning days in the year.

In its review of weather conditions in April, the Met Service said more than half of April experienced daily maximum temperatures exceeding 34 degree Celsius.

The highest daily maximum temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius was recorded on Apr 17 at Paya Lebar. This is close to thehighest recorded daily maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius for April in 1983.

