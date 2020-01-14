Logistics company charged with making false declaration in application for Employment Pass

SINGAPORE: Ti2 Logistics on Tuesday (Jan 14) became the first company to be charged with making a false declaration to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) that it had considered local candidates fairly when it tried to employ a foreigner.

The company, which is in the shipping industry, made a false statement in an Employment Pass application that it had interviewed two applicants who were Singapore citizens and considered local candidates fairly for the position of business development manager, according to court documents.

The firm made the false statement in an Employment Pass application form for Zhou Jianxin which was submitted to MOM's Work Pass Division via the Employment Pass Online portal on Jul 26, 2019.

The firm was represented by lawyer Tan Bar Tien.

For committing an offence under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, Ti2 Logistics could be fined up to S$20,000.