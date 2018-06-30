Tianjin Party Secretary hails success of eco-city in meeting with DPM Teo

TIANJIN: The Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City is a prime example of green development, said Tianjin Party Secretary Li Hongzhong on Saturday (Jun 30) as he met visiting Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Tianjin Eco-City - the second joint project between Singapore and China.

And as Chinese authorities try to integrate the neighbouring Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei economies to ease congestion and pollution in the capital, Mr Li said that lessons learnt from the Tianjin Eco-City project would be a great help.

“This year marks the 40th anniversary of China’s reform and opening up to the outside world,” Mr Li added.

“For the past four decades, China has also benefited a lot from learning from the successful experience of Singapore.”

Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean meets Tianjin Party Secretary Li Hongzhong. (Photo: Ministry of Communications and Information)

In his opening remarks, Mr Li noted that the Tianjin Eco-City project site used to be barren land, but the place now enjoys a good reputation in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region for its liveable environment.

The eco-friendly industries and green businesses are also important yardsticks, which set the example for China’s future growth and sustainable development.



“We have made great achievements and (Tianjin Eco-City) is now a successful example of a green development,” said Mr Li.



“For the past 10 years, this project has been progressing smoothly and we all know that houses there are sold very well and at a relatively high price."



He added there is great impetus to speed up the development of the eco-city and this would provide opportunities for companies and businessmen who come to the area.

Mr Teo, who is on a nine-day visit to China, met Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on Friday, with both men reaffirming the "longstanding, strong and substantive relations" between the two countries.

