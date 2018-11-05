Tighter security around Suntec during ASEAN Summit in November

SINGAPORE: Expect tighter security in the area around Suntec Singapore International Convention and Exhibition Centre where the 33rd ASEAN Summit will be held from Nov 13 to 15.

The event has been declared as an Enhanced Security Special Event under the Public Order Act, said the police in a news release on Monday (Nov 5).



As part of strict measures that will be put in place, it will be an offence to bring items such as a loud hailer, aerosol paint containers or any noxious substances into the Enhanced Security Special Event Area.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones are also not allowed.

Organisers of all public assemblies and processions within the Enhanced Security Special Event Area, whether indoors or outdoors, must apply for permits, said the police.



Within the Enhanced Security Special Event Area, there will be a special zone where stricter security checks will be conducted.



Checks may be done on people and vehicles in or entering the special zone, and the police will have the power to refuse entry to, or remove a person from, the special zone, if necessary.



"The police seek the cooperation of the public to comply with all orders issued by police officers," said the news release.



"Anyone who engages in activities that can compromise security within the Enhanced Security Special Event Area and the special zone will be dealt with firmly, in accordance with the law."

Map of the Enhanced Security Special Event Area. (Image: Police)

The Enhanced Security Special Event Area (outlined in blue above) is bounded by the following roads:

Fullerton Road

Connaught Drive

St Andrew’s Road

Stamford Road

Victoria St

Bras Basah Road

Bencoolen St

Rochor River

Syed Alwi Road

Beach Road

Java Road

Nicoll Highway

Shoreline of the Marina Promenade

The special zone is bounded by the following: