Tighter security at Orchard Road, Clarke Quay, Gardens by the Bay during Christmas holidays: Police

SINGAPORE: The police announced on Tuesday (Dec 18) that it will implement enhanced security measures around Orchard Road, Clarke Quay and Gardens by the Bay during the Christmas holidays.

The measures, which include bag checks, will take place on Christmas Eve and Christmas day in areas where large crowds are expected, the police said in a news release.

"Security personnel may conduct checks on bags and personal items. Members of the public are advised to cooperate with these officers to facilitate the checks," they said.

Crowd control barricades and direction signs will also be put up to facilitate safe and orderly crowd dispersal, police added.

Police officers, auxiliary police officers, and security officers will be deployed to manage crowds in those areas. Officers from the Protective Security Command, Emergency Response Teams and the Special Operations Command will also conduct enhanced patrols.

"The public is advised to be patient and follow officers’ instructions," police said.

"STAY VIGILANT"

In addition to security measures, the police also advised the public to stay vigilant, especially against molesters, who have previously sprayed foam into their victims' eyes before molesting them.

They should also be aware of their surroundings, look after their personal belongings, avoid contact with unruly crowds and stay close to their groups when moving about, police said.

It added that the public should be "considerate and avoid engaging in activities that may annoy or compromise the safety of others".

"The police will not hesitate to take action against anyone who is causing public nuisance or breaks the law," they said.

Anyone with information on suspicious persons or activities can contact the Internal Security Department at 1800-2626-473, call the police at 999 or SMS to 71999.