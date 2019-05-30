Tighter security, new traffic arrangements due to Shangri-La Dialogue

SINGAPORE: Expect tighter security and new traffic arrangements over the weekend around the Shangri-La hotel, where a defence forum will be held from Friday (May 31) to Sunday, police said in a news release.

Defence ministers and military chiefs from Asia-Pacific countries, including China’s Defence Minister Wei Fenghe, will meet at the 18th Shangri-La Dialogue to discuss security challenges in the region.

During this period, road blocks and stringent security checks will take place at and around the hotel and the public is advised to comply with instructions at the check points, police said.

Aerial activities such as kite-flying, hoisting of captive balloons or flying drones in the area and vicinity are also discouraged, police added.

TRAFFIC ARRANGEMENTS

Motorists are urged to avoid roads near the venue, especially Anderson Road and Orange Grove Road, as traffic is expected to be slow moving, police said. They should instead use Scotts Road if they are heading to Stevens Road from Tanglin Road, Orchard Road from Stevens Road or to Balmoral Road.

From 11pm on Thursday to 5pm on Sunday, traffic direction will be reversed along Ardmore Park, in the direction of Draycott Drive – between Anderson Road and lamp post six near Ardmore II Condominium. During this period, vehicles will not be allowed to turn into Ardmore Park from Anderson Road and should instead use Draycott Park or Draycott Drive.

Commercial vehicles entering Shangri-La hotel are also advised to turn into Ardmore Park via Draycott Drive or Draycott Park, police said.

Police also urge hotel visitors to car pool or take public transport as parking facilities at the venue will be limited.

Parking restrictions will be strictly enforced and vehicles that are found to be parking indiscriminately and/or causing obstruction will be towed, police said.