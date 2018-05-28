Tighter security, special traffic arrangements during Shangri-La Dialogue

SINGAPORE: Expect tighter security around Shangri-La Hotel from Friday (Jun 1) to Sunday in light of the 17th Shangri-La Dialogue taking place at the hotel, said police in news release.

The police will be conducting road blocks and stringent security checks at and around Shangri-La Hotel during the period of the dialogue.



The public is urged to comply with police at checkpoints and are reminded that anyone who compromises security within the area will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.

Motorists are advised to also avoid the areas around Shangri-La Hotel like Anderson Road and Orange Grove Road as traffic is expected to be "slow moving", said the police.



Other roads that will be affected include Ardmore Park in the direction of Draycott Drive, where the traffic direction will be reversed from 11pm on Thursday to 5pm on Sunday.

Commercial vehicles will also not be allowed entry into Anderson Road.

Additionally, parking facilities will be limited at the hotel during the dialogue.

The police also advised the public against conducting any aerial activities in the area like flying drones.

