3 men charged over timeshare recovery scam involving S$200,000

SINGAPORE: Three men were charged on Friday (Dec 7) for their alleged involvement in a scam, where victims were cheated into believing that the suspects could help them terminate or recover money from their timeshare memberships.



Mohammad Herianto Abdul Hamid, 34, Justin Bernard Colond, 34, and Tamilmani Rajamani, 57, were associated with a company that offered to help the timeshare members.

Twenty victims had paid a total of S$200,000 to the company to engage its services between 2012 and 2013.

According to the police, the suspects claimed that the company had successfully helped other timeshare members terminate their memberships or recover money.

They also claimed that the company was appointed by the timeshare membership's developer to terminate or buy back the memberships.

The three men are due back in court on Dec 26.

If found guilty of cheating, they face a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine.

"The police would like to advise members of the public to be vigilant when receiving unsolicited calls from companies or persons purporting to help them recover monies from their timeshare memberships," said the authorities.

