Tin Pei Ling appointed Business China CEO, takes over from Sun Xueling

SINGAPORE: Member of Parliament Tin Pei Ling has been appointed CEO of Business China, taking over from Ms Sun Xueling, the organisation announced on Monday (May 7).

The appointment takes effect on May 21. She joins Business China from Singapore-based Jing King Tech Holdings, where she was group director for corporate strategy.

Ms Sun will relinquish her position as CEO on the same day. She was recently promoted to Senior Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of National Development, appointments which took effect on May 1.

She has helmed Business China since November 2015.

The non-profit organisation, which is spearheaded by the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, aims to harness the support of the public sector and private enterprises to strengthen cultural and economic ties between Singapore and China.

All previous CEOs of Business China, including Ms Low Yen Ling, Mrs Josephine Teo and Mr Sam Tan, have gone on to take political office.



Chairman of Business China Lee Yi Shyan thanked Ms Sun for her many contributions to the organisation, noting that she has helped develop wider linkages with Chinese partners, spearheaded Memorandums of Understanding with Chinese enterprises and industry associations, as well as deepened connectivity through people-to-people exchanges with China.

“In particular, Business China started programmes with Guangzhou Knowledge City, Chinese Academy of Sciences and Nanjing Eco Hi-tech Island," said Mr Lee.

“To provide more opportunities for young Singaporeans to learn about China, Business China set up an Internship Fund to sponsor internship immersion in China, rolled out China-ready Programmes with the IHLs and supported National Library Board’s “Eye on Asia” initiative.”

In welcoming Ms Tin, Mr Lee noted her experience with Jing King Tech which has “extensive operations” in China and ASEAN. “Ms Tin is the Member of Parliament for MacPherson SMC and is passionate about bilingualism and biculturalism,” he added.

On her new appointment, Ms Tin said it is “a great privilege” to build on the work of Business China.

“Now more than ever, Singapore must continue to remain relevant in this highly dynamic world that we live in. I see Business China as the vehicle through which we cultivate and connect with bicultural talents who can help strengthen Singapore’s position as the cultural and economic bridge linking the world and China,” she added.

