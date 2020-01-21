MP Tin Pei Ling to lodge police report over doctored image of Chinese New Year banner

SINGAPORE: Member of Parliament (MP) Tin Pei Ling will be lodging a police report over a doctored image of a Chinese New Year banner featuring her likeness.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jan 21) evening, the MacPherson MP from the People's Action Party (PAP) called the edited image of her "crass", and said that the perpetrator "has no respect for women".

The image, which was circulating on social media, is based on a photo of the original banner in MacPherson ward, and features a doctored image of Ms Tin as well as edited text.

It shows her wearing a revealing outfit and in place of a Chinese New Year wish, the text on the edited image reads: "ENJOY HAPPY SAVINGS with Government U-SAVE Rebates!" and "Vote PAP for Prosperity and Power!".

A photo of the original banner was posted by Ms Tin on Facebook on Tuesday evening, after friends and members of the public asked her about the legitimacy of the altered image.

In a phone interview with CNA, Ms Tin said that she was planning to lodge a police report, and would leave it to the police whether to take action or not.

"It's unpleasant, it's offensive - I still find that it's clearly a lack of respect for women," said Ms Tin.

"The content of the banner also has nothing to do with my Chinese New Year banner as well, so it's very puzzling as to why whoever did this, did this."

Ms Tin has urged the public not to circulate the image to discourage such behaviour.