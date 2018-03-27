MP Tin Pei Ling expecting her second child

MacPherson MP Tin Pei Ling and her son Kee Hau wearing a T-shirt with the words “Big Brother”. (Photo: Facebook/Tin Pei Ling)
SINGAPORE: Member of Parliament (MP) Tin Pei Ling announced on Tuesday (Mar 27) that she is expecting her second child.

The MacPherson MP posted a photo on her Facebook and Instagram pages of herself with her son, Kee Hau, who was wearing a T-shirt with the words “Big Brother”.

“So ... my little Kee Hau has been such a sweetheart that we decided to promote him,” she wrote.

Her post also included the hashtags #BunInOven, #14weeks and #CommunityWorkAsUsual.

The 34-year-old entered politics in 2011. She was an MP in Marine Parade GRC before she was fielded in the single-seat ward of MacPherson in the 2015 General Election. She had her first child in August 2015.

