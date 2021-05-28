Tiong Bahru Plaza, Chinatown Point among public places visited by COVID-19 cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: Tiong Bahru Plaza and Chinatown Point were among the locations added on Friday (May 28) to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community during their infectious period.

Other shopping malls were also added to the list, including Jurong Point in Boon Lay, PLQ Mall in Paya Lebar and Parkway Parade in Marine Parade, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also several food and beverage outlets among the new locations – Indobowl and Royz et Vous at Sultan Gate, as well as D'FoodStop@ABC in Jalan Bukit Merah.

The list of new locations is as follows:

The list excludes residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities and public transport, said the ministry.

Those identified as close contacts of cases would have been notified by MOH.



As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said the ministry.



There is no need to avoid places where COVID-19 cases have been, added MOH.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," said the Health Ministry.

Singapore reported 30 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 15 community infections. The remaining 15 cases were imported infections.

