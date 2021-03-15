43 Temasek Junior College staff members fell ill after consuming food prepared by Chilli Api; 8 hospitalised

SINGAPORE: A total of 43 Temasek Junior College (TJC) staff members fell ill with gastroenteritis symptoms after consuming food prepared by Chilli Api Catering on Mar 12, the school said on Monday (Mar 15).



Eight of them are currently hospitalised and are in stable condition, principal Low Ay Nar said.



The caterer was ordered to suspend operations from Sunday after 82 people - including the 43 from TJC - fell ill with gastroenteritis symptoms.



It is unclear where the remaining 39 people consumed the food.



TJC had ordered 216 bento lunch boxes from Chilli Api on Friday “to thank staff individually for work in Term 1”, Mrs Low said.



Staff members collected the lunch boxes and consumed them separately.



Some staff members who had eaten the bento lunch boxes reported gastroenteritis symptoms the next day.



“On receiving these reports, the school immediately advised all staff who had consumed the same lunch boxes and experiencing similar symptoms to visit a doctor,” Mrs Low said.



“We are monitoring the health of all affected staff closely, and will extend the necessary support to them,” the principal added.



The school is also working with the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) to assist in investigations.