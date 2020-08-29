About 300 Toa Payoh residents evacuated after fire breaks out at HDB flat, 3 taken to hospital

SINGAPORE: Three people were taken to hospital and about 300 residents were evacuated after a fire broke out at a Toa Payoh Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat in the early hours of Saturday (Aug 29).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 138C Lorong 1A Toa Payoh at about 2.55am.

"The fire involved the contents of a unit on the 20th floor and the fire had also affected a unit directly above on the 21st floor," said the SCDF.



The fire, which broke out in a flat on the 20th floor, also affected a unit directly above on the 21st floor. (Photo: Singapore Civil Defence Force)(Photo: Singapore Civil Defence Force)

Two people were rescued from the bathroom of the 20th-floor flat and another person in the same unit had evacuated before firefighters arrived, said SCDF.

"Concurrently on the 21st floor, firefighters conducted forced entry into the unit and extinguished the fire. Occupants of this unit had self-evacuated prior to SCDF’s arrival," it added.



One person suffered smoke inhalation and burn injuries, while two other people were taken to Singapore General Hospital after complaining of smoke inhalation, said the SCDF.

Photos sent in by CNA readers showed flames and smoke rising from the flat.



The police evacuated about 300 people from neighbouring units as a precautionary measure, said SCDF.



A fire broke out at a HDB flat in Toa Payoh on Aug 29, 2020. (Image: Paul Teo)

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



