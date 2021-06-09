Police investigating 8 people for illegal gambling and breaking COVID-19 safe distancing rules

SINGAPORE: Police said on Wednesday (Jun 9) they were investigating eight people for illegal gambling and not complying with COVID-19 safe distancing measures.

Officers from the Tanglin Police Division conducted an operation at a hawker centre at Block 210 Lorong 8 Toa Payoh around 3.30am Wednesday morning, and found the group purportedly engaged in gambling-related activities.



Six men and a woman, aged between 28 and 69, were arrested for allegedly gaming in public and not complying with safe distancing measures, said the police in a news release.

"Among the six men, a 55-year-old man was also arrested for allegedly causing annoyance when drunk under the Liquor Control Act," said the police.

Another 72-year-old woman was assisting with investigations, they added.

Police said that gambling-related paraphernalia were seized as case exhibits.

Investigations are ongoing.

Those found guilty of gaming in public can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$5,000 or both.



Under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, the penalty for not complying with safe distancing measures is imprisonment for up to six months, a fine of up S$10,000 or both.

If convicted of causing annoyance to the public when drunk, the 55-year-old man can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$1,000 or both.

"The Police take a serious view against all forms of illegal gambling activities, and will continue to take tough enforcement action against those involved in accordance with the law.

"Members of the public are advised to steer clear of all forms of illegal gambling activities and to take the prevailing (safe distancing measures) seriously," said the police.

