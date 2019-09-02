Man charged with murder of 79-year-old woman in Toa Payoh

SINGAPORE: An 82-year-old man was charged with the murder of a 79-year-old woman on Monday (Sep 2).

Pak Kian Huat, also known as Pek Kiah Huat, is accused of killing Madam Lim Soi Moy, also known as Lim Kim Luan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the charge sheet, the incident occurred at around 3.30am at Block 191 Toa Payoh Lorong 4 on Sunday.

Police responding to the scene that day found the elderly woman lying motionless in a flat. She was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The police said that the accused and victim knew each other, but did not elaborate.

Pak will be taken for psychiatric evaluation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If found guilty of murder, he could be sentenced to death.