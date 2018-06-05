Man convicted of sexually assaulting boy at Toa Payoh Swimming Complex

SINGAPORE: A former crane operator from Bangladesh was on Tuesday (Jun 5) convicted of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy in a toilet at Toa Payoh Swimming Complex.

Kabir Md Alamgir, 45, was captured on CCTV footage at the swimming complex on Oct 9, 2016. He was rinsing and cleaning his mouth repeatedly at a sink outside the male toilet.

Advertisement

The victim had entered the toilet to take a shower after his weekly swimming lesson ended at 5.30pm, the court heard.

The boy cannot be named due to a gag order.

The victim had locked the toilet cubicle’s door when he went in to shower. Kabir knocked on the door and told the boy he had left his key inside. The door was loosely latched, the court heard, and Kabir managed to enter the cubicle without the victim unlocking it.

Kabir claimed he could not find the key. He then decided to “have some fun” with the victim, court documents said. He performed oral sex on the boy, who asked him to stop as he was afraid.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was only when the teen said his father was here to pick him up that Kabir stopped. The incident lasted two to three minutes.

The court heard that Kabir found the victim to have a good physique and paid particular attention to him as they were always at the swimming complex at the same time.

After Kabir left, the victim cleaned himself thoroughly as he found Kabir’s actions to be “gross and disgusting”, according to court documents. Kabir left the complex without swimming.

When the victim got into his father’s car, he told his family that “a crazy man” had performed oral sex on him and began to cry. His father went to the complex to look for Kabir, but could not find him and took the victim home.

The teen and his father lodged a police report the same day. Kabir was arrested the next day.

KABIR SPOKE TO VICTIM MONTHS BEFORE INCIDENT

The court heard that seven to eight months before the offence, Kabir had initiated a conversation with the victim while they were in the toilet. Kabir, who had been working in Singapore for 19 years, asked the victim how he was, his name and which school he was from. The victim said he responded out of politeness.

The victim also told Kabir that he would go to the complex for swimming lessons every Sunday from 4.30pm to 5.30pm.

Kabir spoke to the victim at least two other times, according to court documents.

The victim recalled that Kabir was bare-chested each time. Aside from the victim and the lifeguard, Kabir did not speak with anyone else as other boys never spoke to him, court documents said. The conversations between Kabir and the victim took place at a bench outside the shower cubicles within the male toilet.

For sexually assaulting the victim, Kabir faces up to 20 years’ jail, as well as a fine or caning. One other charge of using criminal force with intent to outage modesty was taken into consideration.