2 teenage girls found dead at foot of HDB block in Toa Payoh

SINGAPORE: Two teenage girls were found dead at the foot of a HDB block on Saturday (Apr 3) night, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Sunday.

The police said they were alerted at 10.02pm on Saturday to "a case of unnatural death" at Block 143 Lorong 2 Toa Payoh, where two girls aged 15 and 16 were "found lying motionless" at the foot of the block.

The girls were pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

“No foul play is suspected,” SPF said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

