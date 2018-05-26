Toast Box outlet at Plaza Singapura suspended over rat, cockroach infestations

SINGAPORE: The Toast Box outlet at Plaza Singapura has been suspended for two weeks over rodent and cockroach infestations.

According to a suspension notice posted on the National Environment Agency’s website (NEA) on Friday (May 25), a “foodshop at 68 Orchard Road, #01-23 (left side, part of) Plaza Singapura” was suspended after accumulating 12 demerit points in the past year for the offences.

Advertisement

It was also fined S$800. The suspension is from May 25 to Jun 7.

The unit is occupied by adjoining BreadTalk and Toast Box outlets, both of which are under the BreadTalk Group.

In response to queries from Channel NewsAsia, the company said it has taken action to deal with the infestations.

"We fully acknowledge the results of the NEA assessment which reflected that there were improvements needed in the cleanliness and hygiene standards at our outlet, and we took immediate action to address the findings," Toast Box regional general manager Vincent Lim said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Immediately after the assessment, we administered thorough pest control and sanitisation of the entire outlet."



It also took the "proactive approach" to close the outlet for renovation before the NEA-enforced closure, Mr Lim said.

"During this closure, we will further reinforce our standard operating procedures and training with our staff," he added.



In its suspension notice, NEA said that licensees who accumulate 12 or more demerit points during a 12-month period may have their licences suspended for either two or four weeks, or cancelled altogether.

It also said all food handlers working in the outlet will be required to attend and pass the Basic Food Hygiene Course again before they can resume work as food handlers.

“NEA takes a serious view of these offences and would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers,” it said.

Including the Plaza Singapura outlet, Toast Box currently has 71 outlets in Singapore, according to its website.

