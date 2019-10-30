Tofu manufacturer fined for hygiene lapses including 'widespread' cockroach infestation

SINGAPORE: Dolford Food Manufacturing was fined S$3,000 on Wednesday (Oct 30) for hygiene lapses and poor maintenance of its premises, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a media release.

These lapses included a widespread cockroach infestation, structural damage (floors, wall tiles and doors) that were "visibly dirty, including pooling of water" and poor housekeeping, said the agency.

The lapses were discovered during a routine inspection of the manufacturer's premises by SFA officers on Jul 26 this year.

"In the interest of public health, all finished food products and semi-processed food items were disposed immediately," said the agency.



Hygiene lapses were discovered at Dolford Food Manufacturing's premises during an inspection. (Photo: Singapore Food Agency)

Dolford Food Manufacturing's operating licence was suspended for eight days from Jul 30.

"The suspension was lifted after the licensee had rectified the lapses and taken measures to improve the cleanliness of its premises," SFA added.

According to its website, the firm produces soybean-based products including tofu, beancurd skin and meat substitutes.

The manufacturer also lists on its website that its partners include Giant, Sheng Siong, NTUC FairPrice, TungLok, Prime Supermarket and Big Box.

Screengrab of food products listed on Dolford Food Manufacturing's website.

"Food safety is a joint responsibility as food can be contaminated anywhere along the food chain," said the agency.

"While SFA continues to be vigilant and works to ensure that regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced, the industry and consumers must also play their part."



The authority called for all food operators to ensure premises are clean and well-maintained and that staff members are adequately trained in proper food safety management.



Those who do not adhere to regulations or do not comply with food hygiene and safety requirements could be fined up to S$5,000 and, in the case of a continuing offence, could face a further fine of up to S$100 for every day or part thereof during which the offence continues after conviction.

