Toggle offers S$10 World Cup subscription rebate after streaming issues on Tuesday

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp's entertainment service Toggle said on Wednesday (Jul 4) it is offering a S$10 rebate for World Cup pass holders after customers experienced issues with the streaming of the match between Sweden and Switzerland on Tuesday.

The glitch occurred at 11.15pm, Toggle said in a Facebook post, and was fixed before midnight.

"By then the match was over and customers were disappointed. We fell short of the standards we set for ourselves and of our commitments to our customers," it said.



"As a gesture of goodwill, we will be taking S$10 off the subscription charge for every active Toggle 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Pass holder. We will email you to inform you how this will be processed," it added.

Toggle said the streaming of the Colombia-England match that followed went smoothly.

"We stay committed to providing a great experience for all our customers during the games and beyond," it added.



Subscribers of Mediacorp's standalone World Cup package are paying S$94.16 to S$112.35 depending on the date of application. Those who opted for the S$159 Toggle Prime plan would have paid S$79.90 for a World Cup Pass add-on.



