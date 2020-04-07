COVID-19: Toh Guan Dormitory declared an isolation area under Infectious Diseases Act

SINGAPORE: Toh Guan Dormitory has been declared an isolation area under the Infectious Diseases Act, following a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in several foreign worker dormitories across Singapore.

Toh Guan Dormitory was declared an isolation area "for the purpose of preventing the spread or possible outbreak of the infectious disease COVID-19", according to a notice by the Ministry of Health (MOH) in the Government Gazette.

The notice came into effect at 8.30pm on Monday (Apr 6).

The premises under isolation are: 13, 15, 17, 17A, 19 and 19A Toh Guan East.

A high-angle view of Toh Guan Dormitory on Monday, Apr 6, 2020. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

A "no outsider allowed" sign is pasted outside the Toh Guan Dormitory gate on Monday, Apr 6, 2020. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

On Sunday, two foreign worker dormitories - S11 Dormitory @ Punggol and Westlite Toh Guan dormitory - were gazetted as isolation areas.

Nearly 20,000 workers across the two dormitories have been placed under quarantine, meaning they will have to stay in their rooms for the next 14 days.

Workers alight from the back of a lorry at Toh Guan Dormitory on Monday, Apr 6, 2020. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

A worker gets his temperature checked at Toh Guan Dormitory on Monday, Apr 6, 2020. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

Safe distancing is practised at Toh Guan Dormitory on Monday, Apr 6, 2020. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

As of Monday, 14 confirmed cases have been linked to the cluster at Toh Guan Dormitory.

The dormitory is located in the vicinity of Westlite Toh Guan, which has 29 cases.

Another 88 cases have been linked to the cluster at S11 Dormitory @ Punggol.

Other dormitories with COVID-19 cases include Sungei Tengah Lodge (six cases), Tampines Dormitory (nine cases), Cochrane Lodge II (four cases) and a dormitory at 55 Sungei Kadut Loop (four cases).

