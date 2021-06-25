Tokyo Bust Express to stop making false claims and using pressure sales tactics: Competition watchdog

SINGAPORE: Tokyo Bust Express has agreed to stop making false claims about its treatments and products, as well as using pressure sales tactics, said the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) on Friday (Jun 25).

Tokyo Bust Express has also given an undertaking that it will include in its receipts a five-day cooling-off period so that customers would be able to cancel their transactions, added the competition watchdog.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Describing itself on Facebook as "Singapore's largest natural bust enhancement specialist", Tokyo Bust Express has five outlets islandwide and offers treatments such as "bust contouring" and "bust lifting".



An investigation of Tokyo Bust Express revealed that it made "false and unsubstantiated representations" that misled consumers about the qualities or benefits of certain treatments and products, said CCCS.

"These representations related to how Tokyo Bust Express' treatments could increase customers’ bust cup sizes or prevent breast diseases (including cancer), and how certain ingredients in Tokyo Bust Express’ products had bust enhancement effects."



Additionally, Tokyo Bust Express was found to also exert "undue pressure" on customers to purchase its products and treatments, said CCCS.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) had referred the case to CCCS after Tokyo Bust Express had failed to comply with the voluntary compliance agreement it entered with CASE in May 2015.

CASE also continued to receive complaints about pressure selling by Tokyo Bust Express. From Jan 1, 2017 to Jun 30, 2019, Tokyo Beauty Express received a total of 37 complaints of alleged pressure sales.



Advertisement

During investigations, CCCS said it noted that Tokyo Bust Express made changes in its business practices to comply with the Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Act (CPFTA).

Tokyo Bust Express has also "taken steps to remove objectionable posts on its social media platforms and all claims in its marketing materials relating to the ability of its treatments to prevent or reduce bust related illnesses", added the competition watchdog.



Tokyo Bust Express has given an undertaking to CCCS that it will:



Stop engaging in the identified unfair practices, such as false claims and pressure sales tactics;

Not make any claims or guarantees about the results or benefits of its treatments unless they are substantiated;

Take all reasonable steps to make sure that its employees do not harass or exert undue pressure on customers to purchase its treatments

Include in its receipts a term that allows customers a five-day cooling-off period to cancel their transactions, and also to make sure the term is made known to customers;

Put in place an internal compliance policy to make sure its marketing materials and practices comply with the CPFTA; and

Make sure its employees are familiar with the types of conduct that would amount to an unfair practice under the CPFTA.

CCCS said it is working with CASE to monitor the beauty industry, which is an industry that consistently sees one of the highest rates of consumer complaints.



It also reminded businesses not to engage in practices that deceive or mislead consumers about the benefits, performance and qualities of their products or services.



"Businesses must exercise due diligence to ensure that representations made to consumers about their products or services are accurate and should review their business practices from time to time to ensure that such practices do not amount to unfair practices under the CPFTA," said CCCS.



Members of the public should also note that they can refuse any deals or packages offered by businesses and can decline products that are marketed with dubious claims or aggressive sales tactics.

