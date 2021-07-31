Sailing: Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low finish 10th overall, first Singaporeans to qualify for medal race at Olympics

TOKYO: Sailors Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low have become the first Singaporean sailors to qualify for a medal race at the Olympics.



On Saturday (Jul 31), the duo, who are reigning Asian Games champions, finished tenth overall in the women's 49er FX event to make the cut for Monday's medal race.



The top ten in the fleet will compete in the medal race.



While Lim and Low struggled in their early races, the Singaporeans found another level from their seventh and eighth race, where they finished third and second respectively.



They went on to top the fleet in their eleventh race on Saturday, and finished 13th in their twelfth and final race.

