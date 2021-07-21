SingPost issues stamps to commemorate Tokyo Olympics

SINGAPORE: Singapore Post (SingPost) will issue a set of stamps commemorating the Tokyo Olympics on Friday (Jul 23), the day that the Games open in the Japanese capital.

“The set of six stamps features some of the sports that Singapore athletes will be participating in for the upcoming Games,” SingPost said in a media release on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“They include swimming, shooting, sailing, diving, badminton and table tennis.”

The stamps are valued at between S$0.30 and S$1.40, and can be purchased from Friday at all post offices and philatelic stores as well as via SingPost’s online store.

Pre-cancelled First Day Covers with the stamps are also available for S$6.05, along with presentation packs priced at S$7.10.

All items can be preordered from the SingPost online store.

The pre-cancelled First Day Cover issued by Singapore Post (SingPost) to commemorate the Tokyo Olympics. (Image: SingPost)

The presentation pack issued by Singapore Post (SingPost) to commemorate the Tokyo Olympics. (Image: SingPost)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

A total of 23 athletes will represent Singapore in 12 sports in Tokyo – the highest number of events that Singapore has contested at the Olympics.

The Tokyo Olympics will take place from Jul 23 to Aug 8 after being postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



As Singapore’s Olympics Network, Mediacorp will be bringing you the widest coverage of Tokyo 2020. Go to mediacorp.sg/tokyo2020 for more details.

