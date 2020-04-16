Top India personalities send COVID-19 messages to Singapore's foreign workers

SINGAPORE: Famed Indian film star Rajinikanth and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar have sent COVID-19 goodwill messages to foreign workers in Singapore.

Foreign workers in Singapore - many of them Indian nationals - have been hit hard by the virus, with several foreign worker dormitories being placed under quarantine.



Advertisement

Advertisement

In a video on Thursday (Apr 16) iconic cricketer Tendulkar warned about the major health challenge posed by COVID-19, which has infected almost 4,500 people in Singapore and killed 10.

"Being safe lies in our hands - yours and mine," said the world record-holding batsman.

"Please follow the advice of the Government on the correct safety norms. Always observe safe distancing practices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Stay at home, stay healthy. Let us all work together to overcome this challenge."

Mr Tendulkar's message came after Bollywood superstar Shivaji Rao Gaekwad - who is more famously known as Rajinikanth or Rajni - offered his well-wishes to his countrymen working abroad on Tamil New Year on Tuesday.



"For your relatives and family members who live afar, they're only thinking about you," he said in Tamil in a video.

“Whichever country you reside, please abide by the restrictions that the Government of that country has in place and protect yourselves. This is the biggest gift you can give your relatives and family in this New Year.

"Live well, don't worry, this will pass," he added.



The messages had been requests by Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran, who thanked the stars on Facebook for their COVID-19 messages.



"Many thanks to Mr Rajinikanth, a renowned Tamil film star, for agreeing to my request to do this COVID-19 message. It is a sincere message delivered in his unique style," said Mr Iswaran,

Mr Tendulkar's message will "mean a lot to all fans of the sport, especially our foreign workers, to hear from their cricket idol," he added.

"I hope this message from Sachin will help to lift their morale and spirits in this circuit breaker period. Take care and stay healthy. Together, we can and will overcome!"

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram