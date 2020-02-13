Total Defence Day signal to be sounded islandwide on Feb 15

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will sound the "Important Message" signal on Saturday (Feb 15) in support of Total Defence Day.



The minute-long exercise, which will be played through the islandwide network of Public Warning System sirens, will take place at 6.20pm to mark the time in which the British surrendered to the Japanese Imperial Forces in 1942.



“The Public Warning System sounding serves to give due significance and remembrance to this historical moment,” SCDF said in a news release on Thursday.



Members of the public should not be alarmed by the exercise, it added.



The signal will also sound for all smartphones that have the SGSecure mobile app installed, and are not on silent or vibration mode.



The signal will stop after 20 seconds or once the message is acknowledged.



When members of the public hear the signal, they should tune in to any local radio station or free-to-air Mediacorp TV channel for a brief message on the Public Warning System.



Should they miss the radio message, they can visit SCDF’s website to know more about the Public Warning System signals.

