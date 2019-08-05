Tourist spending dips in Q1 2019, despite increase in visitor arrivals: STB

SINGAPORE: Tourist spending fell in the first quarter of the year compared to the same period last year despite an increase in the number of visitors, the Singapore Tourism Board said in a report on Monday (Aug 5).

International visitor arrivals grew 1 per cent year-on-year to reach 4.7 million visitors with China (960,000), Indonesia (725,000), India (300,000), Malaysia (283,000) and Australia (263,000) as the top five markets, accounting for 54 per cent of total arrivals.



Among these markets, China had the fastest growth rate at 3 per cent while Indonesia's was slowest, dipping 3 per cent.

Tourism receipts for the same period fell 4.8 per cent to S$6.5 billion.

This was due to tourists spending less in sectors such as shopping, accommodation, sightseeing, as well as food and beverage.

Spending on shopping and food and beverage, totalling S$1.37 billion and S$588 million in receipts respectively, registered a 7 per cent decline each compared to the previous year.

Tourism receipts by major components. (Graphic: Singapore Tourism Board)

Although S$1.26 billion was spent on accommodation, a 12 per cent dip from the previous year, gazetted hotel revenue grew 4.3 per cent year-on-year to reach S$1 billion.

China (S$1.093 billion), Indonesia (S$732 million) and India (S$338 million) were the top three total revenue generating markets, contributing to 34 per cent of tourism receipts, excluding the sightseeing, entertainment and gaming segment.