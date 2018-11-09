More tourists visiting Singapore, but spending less: STB
SINGAPORE: More tourists visited Singapore in the second quarter of this year compared to last year, but they spent less, according to a Singapore Tourism Board report released on Friday (Nov 9).
International visitor arrivals grew by 8 per cent year-on-year to reach 4.6 million. However, tourism receipts for the same period fell 1.7 per cent to S$6.6 billion.
This was due to tourists spending less on sectors such as shopping and food and beverage during the second quarter, the report said.
Tourists spent a total of S$1.26 billion on shopping, a 22 per cent decline compared to the previous year, and S$601 million on food and beverage, a 15 per cent decrease from the previous year.
Gazetted hotel room revenue increased by 9.4 per cent year-on-year to reach S$1 billion, with average occupancy rate at 85 per cent – a 0.9 percentage point increase from last year.
Visitors from China, Indonesia and India spent the most, contributing to 45 per cent of tourism receipts, excluding the sightseeing, entertainment and gaming segment.