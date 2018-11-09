More tourists visiting Singapore, but spending less: STB

SINGAPORE: More tourists visited Singapore in the second quarter of this year compared to last year, but they spent less, according to a Singapore Tourism Board report released on Friday (Nov 9).

International visitor arrivals grew by 8 per cent year-on-year to reach 4.6 million. However, tourism receipts for the same period fell 1.7 per cent to S$6.6 billion.

Advertisement

This was due to tourists spending less on sectors such as shopping and food and beverage during the second quarter, the report said.

Major segments of Singapore's tourism receipts in Q2 2018. (Infographic: STB)

Tourists spent a total of S$1.26 billion on shopping, a 22 per cent decline compared to the previous year, and S$601 million on food and beverage, a 15 per cent decrease from the previous year.



Gazetted hotel room revenue increased by 9.4 per cent year-on-year to reach S$1 billion, with average occupancy rate at 85 per cent – a 0.9 percentage point increase from last year.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Top spenders amongst tourists visiting Singapore in Q2 2018. (Infographic: STB)

Visitors from China, Indonesia and India spent the most, contributing to 45 per cent of tourism receipts, excluding the sightseeing, entertainment and gaming segment.