More than 4,000 Toyota Prius cars in Singapore affected by global safety recall

SINGAPORE: A total of 4,115 Toyota Prius cars in Singapore are affected by the Japanese carmaker's global safety recall due to an issue with the engine wire harness which can pose a fire risk.

Toyota announced on Wednesday (Sep 5) that it is recalling about 1.03 million hybrid vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe and other regions. The affected models, built between June 2015 and May 2018 include Prius, Prius PHV and C-HR.



Borneo Motors, the authorised distributor for Toyota in Singapore, said it will be reaching out to Prius customers to check their vehicles, and if necessary, conduct repairs at no cost.

For the parallel-imported C-HR HV models, Borneo Motors said it will work with Toyota Motor and the Land Transport Authority to "support" the models.

In a media alert, Borneo Motors explained that the affected vehicles have an engine wire harness which is connected to the hybrid vehicle Power Control unit.



“A portion of the wire harness could contact the cover at this connection and wear over time, causing an electrical short circuit, which can generate heat," it said. "If sufficient heat is generated, there is an increased risk of a vehicle fire."



“Safety continues to remain our number one priority and we are focused on putting our customers and people first by taking swift and appropriate action,” Borneo Motors added.

