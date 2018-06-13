Toyota to invest US$1 billion in Southeast Asia's Grab

SINGAPORE: Toyota Motor Corp has agreed to invest US$1 billion in Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm Grab as a lead investor in the company's ongoing financing round.

The investment by Toyota is the largest-ever by an automotive manufacturer in the global ride-hailing sector, Grab said in a statement on Wednesday (Jun 13).



"As part of the agreement, Grab and Toyota will strengthen and expand their existing collaboration in the area of connected cars, to drive the adoption of new mobility solutions across Southeast Asia," the statement added.



Ming Maa, president of Grab, said: “As a global leader in the automotive industry, Toyota’s investment in Grab is based on their conviction in our leadership in driving the adoption of new mobility solutions and expanding O2O mobile services, such as GrabFood and GrabPay, in the region."



Grab currently operates in 217 cities across eight Southeast Asian countries and offers users transportation, food and package delivery, mobile payments and financial services through its Grab mobile app.



The investment will allow Toyota to further integrate its services with the company, Grab said.

Grab and Toyota will also roll-out connected car services, such as telematics-based insurance, which may reduce the cost of insurance premiums for safer Grab drivers.



Shigeki Tomoyama, Toyota Executive vice president and president of Toyota’s in-house Connected Car Company, said: “I am delighted that we are strengthening our collaboration, which utilizes Toyota’s connected technologies, with Grab, Southeast Asia’s leading ride-hailing company. Going forward, together with Grab, we will develop services that are more attractive, safe and secure for our customers in Southeast Asia.”

One Toyota executive will be appointed to Grab’s board of directors and a dedicated Toyota team member will be seconded to Grab as an executive officer to deepen collaboration, the statement said.

