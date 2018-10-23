2 injured in 7-car collision on TPE during morning rush hour

SINGAPORE: Two people were injured in a crash involving seven cars on the Tampines Expressway (TPE) on Tuesday morning (Oct 23).

The accident took place at around 8.30am near the Sengkang exit, in the direction of Seletar Expressway (SLE) and Central Expressway (CTE), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

The two injured were taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

Photos of the accident posted on social media showed seven cars in the pile-up, including one car stacked on top of another.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) first alerted motorists to the accident at 8.32am in a Twitter post.

The accident caused traffic congestion along TPE during the morning rush hour, with the tailback stretching to the Tampines Road exit, LTA said in a subsequent tweet.

Other Twitter users also posted about the accident and the congestion.

What is going on, on the TPE? I’ve never seen a jam like this before. pic.twitter.com/hZ9ojKXlWx — anyalien jay (@anymalien) October 23, 2018

Jam from jalan kayu till kpe entrance no joke — isham (@m_ishammms) October 23, 2018

SBS Transit also said in a Twitter post that seven of its bus services were delayed because of the accident.