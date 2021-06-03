Replacement fee of S$9 for those who have lost TraceTogether token more than once

SINGAPORE: Those who have lost their TraceTogether token more than once will have to pay a replacement fee of S$9 for a new device.

This was announced by Smart Nation Singapore in a Facebook post on Thursday (Jun 3).



Members of the public can get their replacement tokens at any community centre. "For those with financial difficulties, you may approach our staff for a fee waiver," it added.



It was previously reported that the first replacement of lost tokens will be free. Subsequent replacements will be chargeable, although Smart Nation Singapore did not say at the time what the replacement fee would be.

Tokens that are out of battery or faulty are replaced for free, according to the TokenGoWhere website.

CNA has contacted Smart Nation Singapore for more information on the replacement fee.

It has been mandatory since May 17 to use TraceTogether-only SafeEntry at all higher-risk venues such as malls, workplaces and places of worship, and where people are likely to be in close proximity for prolonged periods.



Check-ins can be done either with the token or the TraceTogether mobile app.

Other modes of SafeEntry check-in, such as scanning QR codes with a mobile phone or using the Singpass app, have been discontinued.



Those who need to pick up their tokens can do so at any community club or community centre islandwide.



They should bring their original ID with a barcode, and may also collect the token on behalf of their family members by producing their IDs.

