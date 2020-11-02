All students must use TraceTogether token or app at schools from Dec 1: MOE

SINGAPORE: All students will have to use the TraceTogether token or app for SafeEntry at schools from Dec 1, according to new Ministry of Education (MOE) guidelines.

December will be a grace period where scanning of NRIC or student passes will be allowed if those entering do not have the token or the app, said the ministry.

“While students can download the TT (TraceTogether) App, they may not have access to their handphones all the time during classes or outdoor activities. As such, students are encouraged to bring the TT Token to school for ease of contact tracing,” the guidelines stated.

Students will not be denied entry to schools if they do not have the TraceTogether app, or if he or she has misplaced or forgotten to bring the token, said the ministry.

Instead, they may not be able to participate in out-of-school activities like external co-curricular activities or learning journeys at locations where TraceTogether-only SafeEntry is required.

Students with special education needs can also check in with the token or the app. When the students are in school, staff members will assist students who may face challenges in accessing the TraceTogether app or did not bring their token to school, according to the guidelines.

“Nevertheless, parents of students with SEN (special education needs) are encouraged to obtain and use the TT Token for their child for occasional school activities that may require it and for their private use,” said the Education Ministry guidelines.

TraceTogether-only SafeEntry will be progressively implemented at popular venues across Singapore by the end of the year, the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) announced on Oct 20.

This means it will be compulsory to use the TraceTogether app or token for SafeEntry check in at certain venues, including those conducting activities with large groups of people.

The TraceTogether programme relies on proximity data to provide an initial list of close contacts of COVID-19 cases.

Together with SafeEntry and associated digital systems, the programme would enable contact tracing teams to reduce the time taken to identify and quarantine a close contact from four days to less than two days on average.

The distribution of TraceTogether tokens at community centres was temporarily suspended on Oct 27, after long queues formed at some collection points. Collection began again on Oct 29, one constituency at a time to “better match demand” and prevent the long queues from forming at some community centres.

"More constituency CCs will be progressively opened for the collection of tokens from October to December. By the second half of December, all CCs will be opened for collection, including the initial 38 CCs," SNDGO had said.

Residents can check the TokenGoWhere website to find their designated collection venue and full collection schedule.



