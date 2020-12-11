TraceTogether adoption up to more than 60% as privacy concerns wane; users still bothered about battery drain

SINGAPORE: The adoption of the TraceTogether app and tokens stand at more than 60 per cent, getting closer to the 70 per cent target required to move to Phase 3.



The Smart Nation and Digital Government Group (SNDGG) said that the figure is "in the low 60 per cent", but did not give a specific number.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This figure was reflected in a YouGov survey conducted last week, which found that 23 per cent of people still have not downloaded the app and 11 per cent said they downloaded it but then deleted it.

The survey of more than 1,000 Singaporeans found that awareness of the TraceTogether app has increased. Ninety-eight per cent of respondents said they were aware of the app, compared to a similar survey done in April which found that 84 per cent knew of the app.



And while privacy concerns about TraceTogether have diminished, worries about the app causing battery drain on mobile phones remains a reason for some people not to install it.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Among those who have not downloaded the app, the top two reasons were that they did not want to turn on Bluetooth all the time, or the app takes up too much battery power. The third most popular reason was that they do not want to download more apps.

FEWER CONCERNED ABOUT PRIVACY



One of the main reasons for not downloading the app initially - that users were worried that the app would collect their personal information - fell in importance. In last week's survey, 28 per cent cited it as a concern, compared to 45 per cent in April. Those aged 25 to 34 were the most concerned about this.



Associate Professor Lawrence Loh from the National University of Singapore's Business School said that it appears many users are now aware that their data are stored in the device and will not be shared unless there is an infection.



"I think there was some misunderstanding by many potential users at the onset on the collection and use of the data," said Assoc Prof Loh, the director of the Centre for Governance, Institutions & Organisations.



Advertisement

SNDGG said that both the TraceTogether app and token are "privacy-preserving by design".

"No GPS location is collected, and the devices only exchange encrypted and anonymised Bluetooth signals with other TraceTogether devices nearby," said a spokesperson.

"The Bluetooth data is also automatically deleted after 25 days, and the data is only requested by the authorities when a user is confirmed to be a COVID-19 positive case."

TRACETOGETHER-ONLY SAFEENTRY

Adoption could also have increased recently because the app or token is now required to enter more places, such as cinemas. Since Jul 3, GovTech has updated the TraceTogether app to enable SafeEntry QR scanning and check-in.

TraceTogether-only SafeEntry has been implemented at some venues such as bars, some places of worship, and venues hosting live performances and business events. All venues which require SafeEntry are to have mandatory TraceTogether-only SafeEntry in the near future.

"Until the application becomes necessary to access key places, then there will be widespread usage," said Assoc Prof Loh. "Take the case of mobile payment in China – it has become so widespread coupled with the rejection of cash by many establishments that people have no choice but to switch to such payment methods."



SNDGG said that another possible reason for not adopting TraceTogether may be the belief that SafeEntry is sufficient, stemming from a lack of understanding that TraceTogether and SafeEntry are complementary tools that serve different functions.

"By using these digital tools together, we can improve the speed and accuracy of contact tracing," said the spokesperson.



Authorities have said that TraceTogether has enabled contact tracing teams to reduce the time taken to identify and quarantine a close contact from four days to less than two days.



BATTERY DRAIN

Addressing concerns about battery drain, SNDGG said that it is constantly making refinements and updates to the app, including finetuning it to be "as power-efficient as possible".

"Users are advised to keep their apps updated to the latest version to benefit from the latest enhancements," it said.

"Current battery consumption on tested phones is only marginally greater with the App running, particularly on phones that already have Bluetooth enabled."



Professor Ang Peng Hwa from Nanyang Technological University's Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information said that battery drain by the app could increase in a crowded place, as the app will use energy to send and receive signals from other phones nearby.

"The more people that you have nearby, then the more it will drain," he said. He suggested that those who are concerned about this use the tokens instead.



SNDGG added that the uptake for both the TraceTogether app and the token is growing steadily.

"More community centres will open in the coming weeks, and we expect token collection to proceed at a steady pace," it said.



YOU MAY NOT KNOW...

The agency said that it is engaging the public face-to-face by having Smart Nation Ambassadors stationed at TraceTogether education booths in shopping malls all over Singapore.

At these roadshows, the ambassadors help members of the public set up the app, run them through the registration process and its features. They also help troubleshoot for those who have technical issues.



Many who have downloaded the app appear not to be aware that they need to register by filling up their contact details and verification information, said SNDGG.

Users may also not know that there is a Group Check-in feature which they can use to add their family members. They can use this when checking in to a location together, which would help ease queues at the entrance of public spaces.



Those who want to collect TraceTogether tokens can visit https://token.gowhere.gov.sg to find out the collection venues and dates. More information about TraceTogether can be found here.

