TraceTogether token collection to be expanded to mobile booths at about 100 locations, including malls

SINGAPORE: Roving TraceTogether mobile booths will be deployed to about 100 locations, including malls, for residents to collect their tokens or learn how to download and use the contact tracing app.

The nation-wide distribution of TraceTogether tokens at community centres has also been expanded to more areas, following the Sep 14 roll-out in the Jalan Besar and Tanjong Pagar regions, said the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group (SNDGG) in a news release on Sunday (Oct 4).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The moves come as authorities aim to enhance the existing contact tracing regime with a community-driven system.

The TraceTogether programme, which comprises both the app and the token, relies on proximity data to provide an initial list of close contacts for COVID-19 positive cases.

Together with SafeEntry and associated digital systems, the programme enables contact tracing teams to reduce the time taken to identify and quarantine a close contact from four days to less than two days on average, said SNDGG.

MOBILE BOOTHS AT 100 LOCATIONS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Launched on Friday, the roving mobile booths were deployed at Chinatown Point on the first day, followed by Causeway Point, Paragon, City Square Mall and Great World City on Saturday.

In all, they will be deployed to about 100 locations for residents to collect their TraceTogether tokens or learn how to download and use the app.

"The booths will be set up at areas with high footfall such as malls," said SNDGG, adding that they are an additional avenue for the public to collect the tokens for themselves and their family members.

The full deployment schedule of the mobile booths can be found on the TokenGoWhere website.

MORE COLLECTION POINTS AT COMMUNITY CENTRES

The nationwide distribution of tokens began on Sep 14 at community centres and clubs (CCs) in the Jalan Besar and Tanjong Pagar areas.

To date, more than 100,000 tokens have been given out so far, said the SNDGG.

List of community centres/clubs where the TraceTogether token distribution is to take place from Oct 1. (Photo: Smart Nation Singapore)

From this month, the distribution exercise will be expanded to 18 CCs in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Toa Payoh and Sengkang.

Residents living outside those areas can also collect their tokens from those locations if they wish to, said SNDGG.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram