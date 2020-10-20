TraceTogether-only SafeEntry check-in to be used at popular venues as Singapore resumes larger-scale activities

SINGAPORE: It will soon be compulsory to use the TraceTogether app or token to do SafeEntry check in at certain venues conducting activities with large groups of people.

The Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) announced on Tuesday (Oct 20) that TraceTogether-only SafeEntry will be progressively implemented at popular venues across Singapore by the end of the year.

It said that this transition from other SafeEntry methods, such as scanning identity cards, is vital as the country prepares to resume larger-scale events and further reopen its economy safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The TraceTogether programme, which comprises both an app and a token, relies on proximity data to provide an initial list of close contacts for COVID-19 cases.

Together with SafeEntry and associated digital systems, the programme would enable contact tracing teams to reduce the time taken to identify and quarantine a close contact from four days to less than two days on average.

This helps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

BETTER PROTECTION

“The use of TT-only SE (TraceTogether-only SafeEntry) will provide added assurance that everyone present at these larger-scale activities is better protected by effective contact tracing through participation in the TT programme,” SNDGO said.

“TT-only SE ensures that if a COVID-19 case is identified, we can quickly inform close contacts in those locations through the TT programme.

“The close contacts can immediately take the necessary precautions to keep their loved ones safe.”



When TraceTogether-only SafeEntry is implemented at a venue, visitors will no longer be able to enter by scanning QR codes with phone cameras, using SingPass Mobile or scanning their personal IDs.

Instead, they will have to use the TraceTogether app to scan the venue’s QR code or allow entry staff to scan the QR code on their TraceTogether token.

PHASED ROLLOUT

Since August, TraceTogether-only SafeEntry has been on trial at several venues with high human traffic or where people are expected to be in close proximity for extended periods of time.

From now until mid-November, TraceTogether-only SafeEntry will be rolled out at venues which host activities that draw larger groups of people.

These include cinemas, places of worship with more than 100 attendees, and venues hosting live performances and business events.

“Members of the public who intend to attend these activities are encouraged to download the TT app or collect their TT token as soon as possible,” the SNDGO advised.



By December, TraceTogether-only SafeEntry will be implemented at all popular venues currently requiring check-in, including workplaces, schools, malls, food and beverage outlets and hotels.

A full list of venues is available on the SafeEntry website and will be updated "on an ongoing basis", said SNDGO.

TraceTogether tokens are now available for collection at 38 Community Centres and Clubs (CCs) and will be available at all 108 CCs by the end of November.

Find out where to collect your TraceTogether token here.

