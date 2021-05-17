‘Smooth’ transition to TraceTogether-only SafeEntry at malls, supermarkets and libraries

SINGAPORE: The mandatory use of TraceTogether-only SafeEntry at higher-risk places has been rolled out smoothly on day one, as some businesses made sure staff members were on hand to provide any assistance.



From Monday (May 17), check-ins must be done using a TraceTogether app or token at venues such as malls, workplaces and places of worship, and where people are likely to be in close proximity for prolonged periods.



Its implementation was brought forward by two weeks amid a rise in COVID-19 community cases.

A spokesperson for Dairy Farm, which runs Cold Storage and Giant supermarkets, said that the transition to TraceTogether-only SafeEntry was a “smooth one” as customers can simply tap their token or app before entering its stores.

Staff members were also available at check-in points to assist customers and ensure that they are wearing masks.



UOL, which manages Kinex, Velocity@Novena Square and United Square Shopping Mall, said the automated system of tapping in makes check-ins “quicker” and “more convenient”.

Capitaland, which operates malls including Bugis Junction and ION Orchard, said its employees were on hand to help visitors with the check in process.



Visitors checking in to Velocity@Novena Square using TraceTogether on May 17, 2021. (Photo: Cindy Co)

When CNA visited Velocity@Novena Square and Bugis Junction on Monday, check-ins were largely smooth, with many people tapping their app or token to enter. Advisories on using TraceTogether were displayed prominently near the SafeEntry gateways.

At Bugis Junction, CNA observed one woman being turned away after attempting to check in without TraceTogether.



A few people were still using their identity cards or NRIC to enter the malls.

A spokesperson for NTUC FairPrice said it will continue to allow customers to check in with their NRICs until May 31, in line with the authorities' deadline.

“We continue to deploy our staff at store entrances to assist shoppers and facilitate their entry using the TraceTogether app and token, where required,” said the spokesperson.

Implementation of TraceTogether has also been smooth at all National Library Board (NLB) premises. These include all public libraries, the National Archives of Singapore and the Former Ford Factory.

Those without the TraceTogether app or token will be denied entry from Monday, said Mr Mark Chong, NLB’s senior manager of security and emergency preparedness. He noted, however, that patrons will be allowed to scan their identity cards for entry until May 31 to ease the transition.

A “minimal” number of staff members have been deployed to the entrances of NLB premises to ensure that patrons check in correctly, he added.

Since the Government’s announcement last October on the use of TraceTogether-only SafeEntry in cinemas, Cathay Cineplexes staff members have been encouraging guests to use TraceTogether instead of their NRIC.



“As cinemas were part of the pilot test for TraceTogether-only SafeEntry, the vast majority of our guests are receptive towards it as they are aware that it is for their safety,” said a Cathay Cineplexes spokesperson.

Authorities have said that more than 90 per cent of the population have either downloaded the TraceTogether app or collected their token.

